English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Mumbai Corporation revises property tax target amidst budget presentation

Property tax serves as the second-highest revenue source for BMC, following grant-in-aid compensations in lieu of Octroi.

Business Desk
- Mumbai has been voted as the 12th best city in the world
Mumbai Corporation revises property tax target amidst budget presentation | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BMC revises tax: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai has revised its property tax collection target for the financial year 2023–24, reducing it from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 4,500 crore, according to the budget document presented on Friday. The budget for FY24–25, amounting to Rs 59,954.75 crore, was also unveiled during the presentation.

The adjustment in the property tax target follows the initial estimate of Rs 6,000 crore, with the revised figure reflecting a decrease of Rs 1,500 crore. As of January 31, 2024, the BMC had earned Rs 605 crore from property tax between April 1, 2023, and the end of January. The proposal to maintain unchanged property tax rates for 2023–24 was pending before the Maharashtra cabinet, and a decision was anticipated on Monday.

Advertisement

Second-highest revenue

Property tax serves as the second-highest revenue source for BMC, following grant-in-aid compensations in lieu of Octroi. Considering it is an election year, expectations lean towards no increase in property tax for the fiscal year 2024–25.

Advertisement

The BMC anticipates generating income from various sources, including Rs 4,950 crore from property tax, Rs 13,331.63 crore from grant-in-aid compensations, Rs 5,800 crore from the DP department, Rs 2,206.30 crore from interest on investment, and Rs 1,923.19 crore from water and sewerage charges.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal mentioned that approximately 70 per cent of the land in Dharavi, recognised as Asia's largest slum cluster, belongs to the BMC. Consequently, the civic body plans to request that the state government allocate a portion of the premium from the Dharavi redevelopment project.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  2. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement