Advertisement

National Girl Child Day: The government's focus on addressing issues related to the girl child is evident, whether it's tackling the declining sex ratio in the nation or ensuring the financial security of girls. In a quest to provide security and financial stability for women and girls, various schemes have been launched. These include the Nirbhaya Fund created by the UPA government and initiatives for financial inclusion for women. The Modi-led NDA government has also introduced several schemes aimed at ensuring the safety and security of women and the girl child. Here are the top 12 schemes:

Central Government Schemes for Girl Child

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP)

Launched in 2015 to address the declining child sex ratio.

Focuses on raising awareness, ensuring access to quality education, and preventing gender-based discrimination.

Encourages community participation through Women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and village-level committees.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

Part of the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" campaign, this small-savings scheme promotes financial security for girl children.

Offers a higher interest rate, income tax benefits, and matures when the girl turns 21 or marries after 18.

Balika Samridhi Yojana (BSY)

Aims to provide financial assistance to girl child from Below the Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Offers Rs. 500 on the birth of a girl child and an annual scholarship until the completion of education.

CBSE Udaan Scholarship Program

A scholarship initiative by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for meritorious female students in the PCM stream.

Provides free online learning resources and mentorship programs.

National Scheme of Incentives to Girls for Secondary Education

Targets improving the enrollment of girl children from SC/ST communities in the 14-18 age group in secondary education.

Deposits Rs. 3000 in a Fixed Deposit account, which can be withdrawn when the girl turns 18.

State Government Initiatives for Girl Child

Mukhyamantri Kanya Suraksha Yojana (MKSY - Bihar)

Provides financial assistance to girl children born in BPL families in Bihar.

Rewards parents with Rs. 2000 on the birth of a girl child, deposited in a Fixed Deposit Scheme.

Ladli Lakshmi Yojana (Madhya Pradesh)

Aims to improve the sex ratio and education of girl child in the state.

State government deposits amounts for education and graduation expenses.

Delhi Ladli Scheme (DLS)

Provides financial assistance to economically weak families for the birth and education of girl child in Delhi.

Mukhyamantri Rajshri Yojana (Rajasthan)

A financial assistance scheme to stop child marriages and empower girl child economically.

Parents receive Rs. 50,000 from the birth of the girl until she completes graduation.

Mazi Kanya Bhagyashree Scheme (Maharashtra)

Offers financial assistance to families with single or two children, based on income.

Aims to improve the lives of girls belonging to low-income families.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Girl Child Protection Scheme

Deposits Rs. 50,000 in a Fixed Deposit for a single girl child and Rs. 25,000 for two daughters.

Provides an annual incentive for education expenses.

Nanda Devi Kanya Yojana (Uttarakhand)

Offers Rs. 5,000 to a Fixed Deposit in the name of the girl child and her mother.

The deposit matures after completing senior secondary education and attaining 18 years.