Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Nifty 50 hits fifth all-time high in 2024, amid fiscal boost

Indices recorded a remarkable 2 per cent gain over the week, marking their best performance of the year.

Business Desk
Nifty 50 hits fifth all-time high in 2024, amid fiscal boost
Nifty 50 hits fifth all-time high in 2024 amid fiscal boost | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Market surge: The market benchmark Nifty 50 index achieved its fifth all-time high in 2024 on Friday, driven by substantial gains in Reliance and information technology (IT) stocks. The NSE Nifty 50 index surged to a peak of 22,126.80 points during the session, experiencing a minor pullback before settling 0.72 per cent higher at 21,853.80. Simultaneously, the S&P BSE Sensex marked a 0.61 per cent increase, reaching 72,085.63.

Both indices recorded a remarkable 2 per cent gain over the week, marking their best performance of the year. Large-cap stocks, notably Reliance Industries, had their strongest week since June 2022.

Advertisement

Reliance and Infosys, constituting two of the five highest-weighted Nifty stocks, exhibited a 2 per cent daily increase, contributing to the positive momentum.

Nine sectors logged gains

Among the 13 major sectors, nine logged gains, with the energy sector leading with a 3.16 per cent increase. Saurabh Jain, Assistant VP of Research for Retail Equities at SMC Global, noted the prominence of large-caps like Reliance and HDFC Bank in the rally, suggesting a potential shift in allocations from small- and mid-caps as investors seek stability in a costly market.

The small- and mid-cap sub-indices rose by 0.93 per cent and 0.37 per ccent, respectively. However, mid-cap gains were tempered by Paytm's 20 per cent decline for the second consecutive day following the central bank's directive to halt fresh deposits.

Advertisement

Analysts attribute the positive market sentiment to the government's fiscal prudence outlined in the recent budget. The commitment to fiscal consolidation and a focus on capital expenditure are viewed positively for bonds, with the impact on equities aligning with expectations, according to Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO of IFA Global.

The IT index gained 2.16 per cent, anticipating key U.S. labour market data later in the day that could influence the timing of interest rate cuts.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News29 minutes ago

  2. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World31 minutes ago

  3. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  4. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News36 minutes ago

  5. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement