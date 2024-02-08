Advertisement

Investment hotspot: Zerodha's Co-Founder and CFO, Nikhil Kamath, emphasised the appeal of India as the "coolest party in town" for global investors, warning them of potential missed opportunities if they arrive too late. Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Kamath attributed the flourishing entrepreneurial landscape in India to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade.



Addressing foreign investors, Kamath highlighted the transformation in India, where entrepreneurship has shifted from a distant aspiration to a pursuit actively embraced by many. He urged investors to recognise the evolving startup ecosystem and the potential for growth.

Decade of market growth

Reflecting on the last decade, Kamath emphasised the progress in India's entrepreneurial landscape, underscoring that the country has become a hub for innovative ventures. He emphasised the need for investors to act promptly, as waiting too long might result in missing out on the opportunities presented by India's thriving market.



In the past, Indians sought opportunities abroad, but now, there is a noticeable shift with individuals abroad expressing the fear of missing out on the Indian success story. Kamath expressed pride in the substantial changes witnessed over the last ten years, positioning India as the ideal destination for those looking to invest and participate in the dynamic startup ecosystem.



Contrary to the perception that India is on the verge of emerging, Kamath asserted that India has already "arrived," challenging the notion that significant growth is only expected in the next 5-10 years. Overall, Kamath's message emphasised India's current attractiveness and the urgency for global investors to join the thriving entrepreneurial scene.



(With PTI Inputs)