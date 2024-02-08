Advertisement

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, said that no power can stop India from becoming $35 trillion economy by 2047 at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024.

Reliance will continue to play a leading role in Gujarat's growth story with significant investment in next 10 years, Ambani said at the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Advertisement

“Reliance will contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in green growth. We will help Gujarat target meet half of its energy needs through renewable energy by 2030. We have started building the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar. This will generate large number of green jobs and enable production of green products and materials and make Gujarat a leading exporter of green products. We're ready to commission this in the second half of 2024,” Ambani said.

Reliance Jio completed fastest rollout of 5G infrastructure anywhere in the world. Today, Gujarat is fully 5G enabled, something that most of world does not have yet. This will make Gujarat a global leader in digital data platforms and AI adoption. 5G enabled AI revolution will make Gujarat's economy more productive, more efficient and more globally competitive, Ambani said.

Advertisement

“Besides generating millions of new employment opportunities it will produce AI-enabled doctors, teachers and farming which will revolutionise healthcare, education and boost agricultural productivity in Gujarat. This will benefit every Gujarati in urban and rural areas,” he said.

“Reliance Retail will further accelerate its mission to bring quality products to consumers and simultaneously lakhs of farmers and small business. Reliance will make Gujarat a pioneer in new materials in the circular economy. Reliance is setting up India's first world class carbon fiber facility at Hazira,” Ambani added.

Advertisement