nRoad's new office: AI company nRoad is expanding its operations, with a significant focus on strengthening its Pune office. The move aims to enhance service delivery capabilities and bolster its workforce, emphasising the recruitment of top-tier talent.

Following a remarkable 200 per cent growth in revenue and customer base across the Middle East, APAC, and the US, nRoad, a self-funded entity, is set to make substantial investments in the market.

Expanding footprint

The company plans to recruit over 50 AI engineers, intending to expand its footprint in the Middle East, Singapore, and Australia, with the government taking centre stage. With an impressive 500 per cent growth rate in 2024, nRoad is poised for a transformative year.

CEO Aashish Mehta highlights the pivotal role of nRoad's solutions in empowering US enterprises to glean valuable insights from unstructured data. Recognising the vast potential in the dynamic digital landscape, the expansion of the Pune office signifies a strategic move to foster local partnerships and contribute to the global tech ecosystem.

AI synergy

Cheif technology officer Hrishikesh Rajpathak articulates nRoad's mission to unravel unstructured enterprise data, generating actionable insights through a collaborative synergy of individuals and AI. The Pune operations, led by experienced visionaries Prabhod Sunkara, Jeet Desai, and Sidharth Singla, play a crucial role in nRoad's commitment to transcending traditional boundaries and leveraging AI for unparalleled success in the enterprise landscape.

In an era dominated by data challenges, nRoad stands out with its groundbreaking AI-powered solutions, capable of contextualising data, organizing it into domain-specific themes, and identifying insightful interrelations, particularly in the financial sector. The company is dedicated to advancing digital transformation goals and solidifying its position in the thriving market by focusing on decoding dark data and democratising knowledge for corporations worldwide.