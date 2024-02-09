Overhead electric-powered e-buses to soon see Delhi-Jaipur travel in 2 hours: Gadkari

Advertisement

Delhi to Pink city in two hours: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will soon construct an overhead electric cable infrastructure line on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, with the help of which a fleet of hi-tech electric buses, between the national capital and the Pink City, will see one-way travel completed in just two hours. Speaking with Republic Business, on the sidelines of the E-Luna launch in New Delhi, Gadkari said the hi-tech e-buses will not just reduce the present five to six hours of travel time between Delhi and Jaipur but also make it smoother.



"These e-buses will come with all the facilities we see in an aircraft. The fares for the Delhi to Jaipur e-bus ride will cost less than fares for a diesel-run bus," Gadkari added. However, the Minister did not give a specific timeframe for the completion of the highway cable project.

Third-largest auto market

The Minister said the automobile industry in India has witnessed a mobility revolution, adding that the country has surpassed Japan to become the third-largest automobile market globally.

Gadkari said the auto industry has seen massive growth and stands at an industry size of Rs 12.5 lakh crore, and is the single-largest Goods and Services Tax (GST) contributor for the Center and the States. He said the country is witnessing Rs 4- Rs 5 lakh crore worth of automobile exports.

"Many of the journalists earlier used to question me for advocating in the favour of electric vehicles. Their apprehensions over the possibility of a battery running out and leaving the EV driver in distress was their major concern," Gadkari further added, highlighting that as many as 4.5 crore persons are employed in the domestic auto sector.

"A few years ago, no one could believe that we could have electric-run vehicles. Today we have electric vehicles, and not just cars but two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and e-buses plying on Indian roads," Gadkari further said.

Electric revolution

Gadkari said the electric revolution in the automotive industry, is gaining momentum and matches the government's vision for sustainable transportation in the country's hinterland.

Gadkari further said, “This is where the real Bharat is. It is a vehicle that encourages geographical inclusivity. This is the inclusivity that will see Bharat grow, expand, and become a leading economic superpower in the world.”

