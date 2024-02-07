English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 15:18 IST

Paytm Payments Bank to be probed for money laundering if new charges found

Enforcement Directorate to investigate fresh fund-syphoning charges against Paytm.

Business Desk
RBI Imposes These Restrictions on Paytm Services
Paytm Payments Bank to be probed for money laundering if new charges found | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

ED probe on Paytm: In response to potential new allegations of fund mismanagement, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has announced that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will launch an investigation into Paytm Payments Bank, as reported by Reuters. Malhotra affirmed that any renewed charges of money laundering against Paytm, raised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will be thoroughly examined in adherence to the law.

Recent reports from Bloomberg on Saturday suggest that the RBI is contemplating the revocation of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd.'s licence, possibly as soon as next month. Sources indicate the RBI's prioritisation of safeguarding depositors' interests and the potential for action after the February 29 deadline. By this date, Paytm Payments Bank is mandated to cease customers from replenishing their savings accounts or the widely-used digital payment wallet.

Advertisement

Regulatory scrutiny 

Paytm, backed by SoftBank Group Corp, has been under sustained regulatory scrutiny, receiving multiple warnings over the past two years regarding questionable transactions between its popular payments app and its less-publicised banking arm.

Advertisement

In a startling move this week, the RBI unilaterally suspended a significant portion of the payments bank's business, sending shockwaves through the finance and tech industries. However, if the RBI proceeds with the cancellation of its licence, it would be perceived as a more stringent regulatory response to address concerns surrounding the financial institution's operations.

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 15:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  2. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement