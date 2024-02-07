Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 07:56 IST

4.2 million demat accounts opened in Dec: What does it mean for investment growth?

Fuelled by FOMO, digitisation, and financial literacy, the surge continues in the market's upward trend.

Business Desk
User In December 2023, 4.2 million demat accounts were opened
User In December 2023, 4.2 million demat accounts were opened | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rise in demat craze: The Indian stock market saw a substantial uptick as 4.2 million new demat accounts were opened in December 2023, indicating a growing interest in equities among Indian investors. This surge is attributed to factors such as increased financial literacy, digitisation, user-friendly trading platforms, and a perceived fear of missing out (FOMO) on the market's upward trend.

FOMO driving surge

Many financial experts suggest that the record number of demat accounts can be linked to the FOMO phenomenon, with investors aiming to capitalise on the market's record highs and widespread rally. Additionally, the active IPO market is encouraging investors to open demat accounts for participation in initial public offerings.

"The expansion of the retail investor base, particularly from small towns and various parts of the country post-Covid, has contributed significantly to the surge in demat accounts," said Agam Gupta, Executive Director, Share India Fincap. While acknowledging the positive impact on retail volume and participation, Gupta advises caution, stressing the importance of adopting a long-term investment mindset and avoiding speculation in penny stocks amidst the current market volatility.

Investor momentum rising

The trend of opening new brokerage accounts signifies a sustained momentum and increased participation of investors in the equity market. Experts view this as a positive development for both the stock markets and investors, foreseeing opportunities in the India growth story over the next decade. However, Gupta emphasises the need for customised expert advice to guide new investors based on risk and return, setting realistic expectations, and aligning investments with goals.

Digitisation in investment platforms is highlighted as a contributing factor to the deepening of the investing industry. While it has made the initiation of investing more accessible and location-agnostic, challenges lie in ensuring investors remain committed to wealth creation amidst information clutter. He underscores the importance of addressing these challenges to prevent new investors from having an unsatisfactory experience.

Investor awareness priority

While the surge in demat accounts reflects the deepening of the securities market and greater financial inclusion, there is a call for enhanced investor education and consumer protection. According to experts, sustaining this momentum and ensuring well-informed decision-making amongst new investors are crucial considerations in the continued growth of the investment landscape in India.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 10:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  2. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News28 minutes ago

  4. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  5. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement