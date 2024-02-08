English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Engaging in cash transactions? Tax authorities may send you notices for these 5 instances

Cash transactions aren't immune; any significant financial activity can draw the Income Tax Department's notice.

Business Desk
Notices lurk here
Notices lurk here | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Notices lurk here: Are you engaging in cash transactions? Beware, as you could still receive notices from the Income Tax Department. Contrary to the notion that cash dealings might go unnoticed, any substantial financial activity could attract attention. These 5 transactions might trigger Income Tax Department notices.

Cash deposits in bank accounts

When an individual deposits Rs 10 lakh or more in cash within a financial year, it becomes mandatory for the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to report the transaction to the Income Tax Department. In such cases, the depositor might face inquiries regarding the source of the funds, particularly if the amount exceeds the prescribed limit.

Cash deposits in Fixed Deposits (FDs)

Similar to bank account deposits, cash deposits exceeding Rs 10 lakh in FDs within a financial year may trigger enquiries from the Income Tax Department.

Investments in shares, mutual funds, debentures, or bonds

When engaging in significant cash transactions of Rs 10 lakh or more involving shares, mutual funds, debentures, or bonds, the Income Tax Department flags and reports these activities. Subsequently, investors may be subject to enquiries, where they are required to furnish details about the source of funds utilised for these transactions.

Credit card bill payments

Credit card bills surpassing Rs 1 lakh in a month, when settled in cash, can trigger enquiries from the Income Tax Department regarding the source of funds. Moreover, any payment amounting to Rs 10 lakh or more, conducted either online or offline, over the course of a financial year, may prompt further enquiries into the origin of the funds by the Income Tax Department.

Property-related transactions

Cash transactions exceeding Rs 30 lakh in property purchases can draw the scrutiny of the Income Tax Department. The details of such transactions are communicated to the department by property registrars. This, in turn, initiates potential enquiries into the source of funds used for the substantial property acquisition.

According to tax experts, these transactions, involving substantial amounts of cash, can lead to the Income Tax Department seeking explanations regarding the origin of the funds, emphasising that both online and offline transactions are subject to scrutiny.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  2. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  3. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  5. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement