English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Gold investment without storage woes? Watch to know all about Sovereign Gold Bonds

The SGB Series IV subscription window is to open on February 12, 2024, and will close on February 16, 2024, and issuance is scheduled for February 21, 2024.

Leechhvee Roy
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sovereign Gold Bonds: Are you considering investing in gold but find the idea of storing and securing physical assets daunting? Well, Sovereign Gold Bonds can be a solution for you, say experts.

The upcoming subscription window for Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) Series IV of the 2023-24 cycle is set to open on February 12, 2024, offering investors an opportunity to invest in gold without the hassle of storing physical assets. The subscription period will last for five days, concluding on February 16, 2024, with the issuance scheduled for February 21, 2024.

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry, these bonds will be available for purchase through various channels including scheduled commercial banks, designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges such as the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

Who is eligible to invest?

Eligibility criteria for investors are specific, with individual residents, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), trusts, universities, and charitable institutions amongst the eligible categories. However, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), and minors are not permitted to participate directly.

Notably, there are annual subscription limits based on investor category, ranging from 4 kg for individuals and HUFs to 20 kg for trusts and similar entities.

The valuation of SGBs is determined by the average closing price of 999 purity gold over the three working days before the subscription period. Online subscriptions with digital payments enjoy a discount of Rs 50 per gram.

Payment methods and interest rates

Payment for SGBs can be made through various methods including cash (up to Rs 20,000), demand draft, cheque, or electronic banking. The interest rate stands at 2.50 per cent per annum, paid semi-annually, and is subject to taxation based on the investor’s income tax bracket.

Upon maturity, SGB holders are entitled to redemption at a price calculated based on the average closing price of gold over the three preceding working days. Investing in SGBs online involves a straightforward process through internet banking accounts.

While SGBs offer advantages such as capital protection and convenience compared to physical gold ownership, investors should consider diversification and the potential risks associated with fluctuations in gold prices and fixed interest rates.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Proper Sleep Schedule Is Directly Linked To Your Health, Know How

    Lifestyle Health18 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Kerala CM to Lead Protest in Delhi Over Economic Discrimination

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Shankar Mahadevan Reflects On His Grammy Win

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. Hyderabad: 5-yr-old Dies After Falling into Sump at School Event

    India News27 minutes ago

  5. Good News: Gurugram Section of Dwarka Expressway Likely to Open Soon

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement