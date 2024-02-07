Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Health and wealth: Tax-saving tips – Insure your parents, boost workplace benefits

Claim tax deductions on parents' health insurance premiums under Section 80D: Rs 25,000 for those below 60, and Rs 50,000 for those above 60.

Business Desk
Health insurance for parents
Health insurance for parents | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Parental coverage savings: Ever wondered about the intricacies of getting health insurance for your parents? You can meet their unique health needs while also tapping into tax-saving opportunities under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, say experts.

"When it comes to insuring your parents, it's crucial to consider their unique health needs, including age, existing conditions, and medical history. Once you've identified these requirements, explore online health insurance options from reputable providers," said Sanjeeb Rout from National Insurance Company. 

Look for policies designed specifically for parents, taking into account coverage details, terms, conditions, and premium costs. Once you've found a suitable policy, make the purchase in your parents' names.

Rout from NIC, emphasises the simplicity and efficiency of the online purchasing process. Upon policy issuance, the policy and tax receipt are promptly emailed to the policyholder.

Advertisement

Deduction dynamics

Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, you can claim tax deductions on the premiums paid for your parents' health insurance. For parents below 60, the deduction limit is up to Rs 25,000, while for those above 60, it goes up to Rs 50,000.

Advertisement


Notably, the individual responsible for paying the premium is termed the proposer. Anyone can act as the proposer when purchasing a policy for parents, but only the proposer is eligible for tax benefits associated with premium payments.

Rout highlights that if you buy a senior citizen plan for your parents, you are considered the proposer, and premium receipts will be issued in your name. This allows you to take advantage of tax exemptions on premium payments, with a deduction limit of up to Rs 50,000 for insured individuals aged 60 or above.

Premium proof process

To claim tax benefits, maintaining a record of premium payments is crucial. Obtain a premium paid certificate from the insurer, including essential details like your name, premium amount, parents' names, policy number, and coverage period. Submit this documentation at your workplace to benefit from tax deduction savings.

Additionally, if your organisation allows reimbursement of health insurance premiums, you can claim these benefits at your workplace. If your corporate policy includes your parents, the company will cover the premiums.

Securing health insurance for your parents involves careful consideration of their health needs, thorough policy selection, and adherence to tax regulations. Detailed record-keeping ensures you can leverage tax-saving opportunities effectively.
 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News39 minutes ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement