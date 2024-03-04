Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Spammed with mismatched income SMS? Resolve discrepancies on I-T portal

Experts advise taxpayers to respond promptly to these notifications by accessing the I-T portal using their PAN and password.

Reported by: Business Desk
Income tax return
Income tax return | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Income Tax Return:  Received a notice about income discrepancies? Experts recommend promptly addressing it via the I-T portal. Many taxpayers recently received SMS and email notifications from the Income Tax (I-T) department informing them about discrepancies in their interest and dividend incomes for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

These notifications indicate disparities between what taxpayers have reported in their returns and the information received from banks and other entities. The I-T department clarified that these notifications, issued under the e-Verification Scheme 2021, do not constitute tax notices but rather provide taxpayers with an opportunity to rectify any discrepancies through the I-T portal.

Advertisement

Necessary taxpayer action

Experts advise taxpayers to respond promptly to these notifications by accessing the I-T portal using their PAN and password.

Advertisement

"Upon logging in, taxpayers should navigate to the 'Pending actions' tab, proceed to the 'Compliance Portal', and then click on the 'e-Verification' tab to view and respond to the notifications. For individuals who are not yet registered on the portal, registration is necessary before addressing the notifications," said Arpit Suri, CA and personal finance expert.

Suri also recommends that all taxpayers, including those who have not received notifications, check the portal for any income mismatches. These disparities may arise due to various reasons such as misclassification of income or differences in reporting methods between taxpayers and financial institutions.

Advertisement

Don't wait for automatic resolution

While some discrepancies may be automatically resolved, others may require further action from taxpayers. In cases where an explanation or correction is needed, taxpayers must act promptly to avoid potential future litigation. Failure to address these notifications could result in the reopening of tax assessments and scrutiny of the taxpayer's entire income for the relevant financial year.

Advertisement

To mitigate potential issues, taxpayers are advised to ensure accurate reporting of income and promptly respond to any notifications from the I-T department regarding income disparities. The I-T department has released an updated ‘User Guide for Submitting Response to Notices and Letters Received under the e-Verification Scheme, 2021’ to assist taxpayers with this process.

Future litigation risk

Tax experts caution against ignoring these notifications, as doing so could lead to litigation in the future. They stress that the tax department may reopen tax assessments where high-value transactions have not been reported or reported incorrectly, and corrective actions have not been taken by taxpayers.

Overall, taxpayers are urged to take these notifications seriously and take necessary steps to reconcile any income mismatches to avoid potential legal complications in the future.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

7 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

17 minutes ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

18 minutes ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

2 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

2 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

2 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

19 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

19 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

19 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

19 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PCB takes U-TURN on ousted Haris Rauf after publicly humiliating him

    Sports 4 minutes ago

  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSF Deploys 35 companies in Odisha

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  3. Viral Photos: Ranbir-Alia's Daughter Raha Makes Insta Debut

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  4. BRS Releases First List of 4 Candidates for Telangana Lok Sabha Polls

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  5. Morning Detox Drinks To Fight Air Pollution

    Web Stories20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo