Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

Is your income above Rs 50 lakh? Know tax department's latest filing demand

The CBDT has introduced Income-tax Return Forms (ITR Forms) - 2, 3, 5, and 6 for the Assessment Year 2024-25 through recent notification.

Business Desk
Pensions, gratuity, and provident fund payments are crucial retirement benefits subject to taxation.
Tax | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tax Alert: Are you earning over Rs 50 lakh or do you own more than one house? If so, be aware that the Income Tax department has recently issued a notification requiring taxpayers with these circumstances to furnish additional details when filing their tax returns for the current fiscal year. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has introduced Income-tax Return Forms (ITR Forms) - 2, 3, 5, and 6 for the Assessment Year 2024-25 through recent notifications.

LEI and deductions

ITR-2 has undergone revisions, including the inclusion of Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) details, information about contributions to political parties with payment details, and details concerning deductions claimed for the care of a dependent with a disability, encompassing medical expenses. Taxpayers with earnings exceeding Rs 50 lakh are required to furnish LEI information. LEI is a unique 20-symbol code utilised for identification in the global financial system, mandatory for refunds exceeding Rs 50 crore.

Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) without income from business or profession profits are mandated to file ITR-2. This form is applicable for those who cannot use ITR-1 (Sahaj) and do not have income from business or profession profits, including interest, salary, bonus, commission, or remuneration from a partnership firm. Additionally, individuals with income to be clubbed from another person, like a spouse or minor child, must also use ITR-2.

Advertisement

Key changes in the ITR-2 forms for the fiscal year 2023-24 include the incorporation of LEI details, disclosure of contributions to political parties with payment specifics, and details about deductions for maintaining a dependent with a disability, encompassing medical treatment.

EVC for audits

According to experts, individuals or HUFs subjected to a tax audit can now verify their ITR using the electronic verification code (EVC), a departure from the previous reliance on digital signature certificates (DSCs).

ITR-3, designed for individuals and HUFs with income from business or profession, has also been notified. It applies to those ineligible for filing ITR-1, ITR-2, or ITR-4. ITR-3 is specifically for individuals and HUFs generating income from self-employment, freelancing, consultancy, or any other form of business or professional activities, including those engaged in business or profession generating income. The deadline for submitting ITR-2 and ITR-3 is July 31, 2024.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Business
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News39 minutes ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement