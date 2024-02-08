Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Prefer the old tax regime? Opt out now, Finance Act 2023 requires explicit choice in ITR forms

CBDT releases early ITR Forms for 2024-25, brings key changes for a smoother filing season.

Leechhvee Roy
Tax regime shift
Tax regime shift | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tax regime shift: In an alteration brought about by the Finance Act 2023, individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), Associations of Persons (AOPs), Bodies of Individuals (BOIs), and Artificial Judicial Persons (AJPs) now find themselves automatically enroled in the new tax regime. Under this alteration, adherence to the previous tax regime has become an explicit choice, as taxpayers are now required to actively opt out if they wish to continue under the old system.

With the default tax regime altered, taxpayers now find themselves at a crossroads, deciding whether to embrace the new tax regime or explicitly opt for the old one. This decision requires a clear indication in the return of income.

Advertisement

 



The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has ushered in the holiday season by releasing the Income Tax Return (ITR) Forms 1 and 4 for the Assessment Year 2024-25 ahead of schedule. This development brings with it a series of key changes that taxpayers need to be aware of for a smoother filing process.

Advertisement

Revamped applicability criteria

The applicability criteria, as outlined in Rule 12 of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, remain unchanged. However, taxpayers will need to adapt to the ITR Forms for AY 2024-25, with ITR 1 catering to ordinarily resident individuals and ITR 4 designed for resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and resident firms.

Advertisement

New deduction column for Section 80CCH

The Finance Act 2023 brought forth Section 80CCH, offering a tax deduction to individuals enroled in the Agnipath Scheme subscribing to the Agniveer Corpus Fund. ITR Forms 1 and 4 have been updated to include a dedicated column for claiming deductions under Section 80CCH.

Advertisement

Enhanced turnover limit disclosure

For businesses opting for the presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44AD, the turnover threshold has been increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. ITR-4 now includes a crucial "Receipts in Cash" column, providing transparency in disclosing cash turnover under Schedule BP.

Advertisement

Extended preparation time for taxpayers

This early release of ITR Forms provides taxpayers with an extended window to comprehend these pivotal changes, gather necessary documentation, and file returns with heightened precision. As taxpayers gear up for the tax season, the CBDT's early unveiling of key changes ensures that individuals and businesses can plan and execute their tax filings for the Assessment Year 2024-25 with understanding of the revamped rules and procedures.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement