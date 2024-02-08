PM Modi attends fintech event at GIFT City

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening attended an event focused on the flourishing Fintech sector at the GIFT City here. The Global Fintech Forum organised at India's only international financial services centre was closed door. In a post on X, Modi shared some pictures of the event featuring him with other stakeholders, including the richest Indian Mukesh Ambani and former banker Uday Kotak.

"It was a great convergence of brilliant minds in finance & technology, discussing innovative solutions for the digital economy. It is truly exciting to see how FinTech is reshaping our world," Modi wrote on his X account.

As per the schedule shared by the organisers, steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal of Arcelor Mittal, Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron, Ankur Gupta of Brookfield, Google's country head Sanjay Gupta, Singaporean lender DBS' Piyush Gupta and NPCI's Dilip Asbe were scheduled to be present at the event. It could not be immediately ascertained whether all of them attended the event.