English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

PM Modi to disburse first PMAY-G benefits to 1 lakh recipients under PM-JANMAN initiative

The event is set to take place on January 15, 2024, at 12 noon, via video conferencing.

Business Desk
pm narendra modi on Sonal Maa
PM Narendra Modi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to release the first instalments to 1 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). The event is set to take place on January 15, 2024, at 12 noon, via video conferencing. Concurrently, the Prime Minister will engage in an interactive session with the beneficiaries of PM-JANMAN.

PM-JANMAN's 24K crore mission for PVTGs

Launched on November 15, 2023, on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, PM-JANMAN is a dedicated initiative aimed at addressing the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). With an approximate budget of Rs 24,000 crore, the program focuses on 11 critical interventions through 9 Ministries, with the primary goal of improving the socio-economic conditions of PVTGs.

PM-JANMAN aims to saturate PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water, sanitation, improved access to education, health, and nutrition. The initiative also targets the enhancement of electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and the creation of sustainable livelihood opportunities for the PVTGs.

 

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement