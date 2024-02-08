Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to release the first instalments to 1 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). The event is set to take place on January 15, 2024, at 12 noon, via video conferencing. Concurrently, the Prime Minister will engage in an interactive session with the beneficiaries of PM-JANMAN.

PM-JANMAN's 24K crore mission for PVTGs

Launched on November 15, 2023, on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, PM-JANMAN is a dedicated initiative aimed at addressing the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). With an approximate budget of Rs 24,000 crore, the program focuses on 11 critical interventions through 9 Ministries, with the primary goal of improving the socio-economic conditions of PVTGs.



PM-JANMAN aims to saturate PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water, sanitation, improved access to education, health, and nutrition. The initiative also targets the enhancement of electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and the creation of sustainable livelihood opportunities for the PVTGs.



