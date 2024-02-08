Advertisement

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Government of Maharashtra, on Monday announced that the residential tenements in Mumbai's Dharavi will get flats measuring 350 square feet (sq ft) with independent kitchens and toilets.

The allocated area is the highest among slum redevelopment projects in Mumbai, which amounts to 17 per cent more.

Advertisement

The residential tenements who are eligible are those that were in existence before 1 January, 2000. Each flat will have a separate kitchen and an in-built independent toilet, and will be well-lit, ventilated, and hygienic, besides being secure.

“The new flats will be dream homes for all Dharavikars and will upgrade their living conditions. Every home will reflect the spirit of a Dharavikar, whose aspirations have always mirrored those of a common Mumbaikar," said a DRPPL spokesperson.

Advertisement

"We, at DRPPL, are committed to fulfilling these dreams and aspirations while keeping the very soul of Dharavi intact,” he added.

Earlier, inhabitants of informal settlements in Maharashtra were given houses measuring 269 sq ft. Since 2018, the state government started allocating homes measuring between 315 sq ft and 322 sq ft, in line with the minimum area mandated under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for houses for the urban poor.

Advertisement

It is DRPPL’s endeavor to transform Dharavi into a globally connected city with commercial and industrial premises, keeping its vibrant and unique entrepreneurial culture intact. Upgrading the lives of Dharavikars, economic opportunities, futuristic education and vocational training, advanced healthcare facilities and a quality lifestyle: all this will be enabled at Dharavi and Navi Dharavi. They will also have community halls, recreational areas, public gardens, dispensaries and daycare centres for children.

As per the Government of Maharashtra’s defined norms, ineligible residential tenements in Dharavi would be given accommodation under the proposed affordable rental housing policy. For this, development similar to Dharavi would be undertaken in the several Navi Dharavis being planned, considering the large requirement of dwelling units.

Advertisement

DRPPL has taken up the challenge of transforming Dharavi and values support from all stakeholders for the much-awaited transformational project, which will set new benchmarks in slum rehabilitation and urban rejuvenation for the rest of the world to follow. The DRPPL's goal is to rebuild spaces and reinvent the very essence of community living, dovetailing state-of-the-art imperatives of transportation connectivity, electricity, water, and the internet while enabling a hygienic environment with civic amenities, all benchmarked with the best in class.