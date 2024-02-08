English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Rising private capex positive sign: Tata Power MD

Tata Power MD & CEO feels the upcoming interim Budget to con

Business Desk
Tata Power Q2 results
Tata Power MD says growth to continue | Image:Tata Power
Expressing optimism over the investment and growth cycle, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Power, Praveer Sinha on Wednesday said the private capital expenditure has been "very good". Sinha, who is also the chairman of industry body Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Western Region, said that he expects the upcoming Union Budget to continue with the existing policy framework.

"I think the private investment has been very good," Sinha said. He was responding to a query about concerns over sluggish private capital investments.

As per Sinha, the private sector in the country is investing in new opportunities and technologies like artificial intelligence, sustainability, renewable energy and semiconductor technologies.

India will play an important role in the global arena going ahead, Sinha said, affirming the private sector's commitment to contribute its best in the journey. Analysts are concerned about the lack of interest in the private sector to invest, which can be a major growth driver for the economy, despite the very high capacity utilisation. 

(With PTI inputs) 

 

