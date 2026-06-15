Sarvam Becomes India's Newest AI Unicorn After $234 Million Funding Round Led by HCLTech

Bengaluru-based AI startup Sarvam has become India's newest unicorn after raising $234 million in the first close of its Series B funding round, underscoring growing investor confidence in homegrown artificial intelligence companies amid the global race for sovereign AI.

The funding round values the company at $1.5 billion and is led by HCLTech, which is investing $150 million as the lead strategic investor. Bessemer Venture Partners also participated in the round, alongside existing backers Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners. Sarvam is targeting a total raise of $300 million as part of its ongoing Series B financing.

Founded in 2023 by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, Sarvam has quickly emerged as one of India's most prominent AI startups, focusing on foundation models and AI infrastructure tailored to Indian languages and enterprise use cases. Earlier this year, the company launched open-source 30-billion and 105-billion parameter models as part of its push to build sovereign AI capabilities in India.

HCLTech Makes a Strategic AI Bet

HCLTech's investment is notable not just for its size but also for what it represents. Rather than merely adopting third-party AI models, one of India's largest IT services firms is backing a domestic company developing foundational AI technology. According to HCLTech, the partnership aims to combine Sarvam's research and AI models with the company's enterprise reach to build secure and scalable AI solutions for businesses and governments.

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The fresh capital will be used to train Sarvam's next-generation frontier models, expand research in areas such as agentic AI, coding and cybersecurity, and scale its computing infrastructure and enterprise deployments.

A Bigger Story Than Just Another Unicorn

Sarvam's rise reflects a broader shift in India's AI ambitions. While the country has long been a major consumer of AI technologies developed elsewhere, it has had relatively few serious contenders building frontier models from the ground up. High compute costs and the enormous capital required to train large models have made it difficult for domestic startups to compete with rivals in the US and China.

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