Updated March 19th, 2024 at 11:42 IST

SC asks Ramdev, Balkrishna to appear before it, Patanjali fails to respond on misleading ads notice

SC had earlier issued a contempt notice to Patanjali Ayurved for publishing misleading advertisements regarding medicinal cures.

Reported by: Business Desk
Supreme Court and Baba Ramdev
SC and Ramdev of Patanjali | Image:X @KhandekarOmkar and PTI
  • 1 min read
SC pulls up Patanjali:  As Patanjali Ayurved, the medicinal arm of the Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Group failed to respond to Supreme Court's notice in the case of misleading advertisements, the apex court on Tuesday sought personal appearance of Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna before it in the contempt proceedings.  The case is related to advertising of the company's products and their medicinal efficacy.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah took strong exception to the failure of the company and Patanjali Ayurved Balkrishna in responding to the SC's notices issued to them earlier. The apex court had asked the Patanjali MD as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for prima facie violating the undertaking given to the court.

The two-judge bench also issued notice to Ramdev to show cause why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him. The apex court was hearing a plea of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a campaign by Ramdev against the vaccination drive and modern medicines, aimed to show them in bad light. 

 

(With PTI inputs) 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

