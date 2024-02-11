Advertisement

Indian Professional Without Borders: A cadre of Indian professionals in Silicon Valley has launched an initiative with the establishment of the non-profit organisation "Indian Professional Without Borders."

This global network, comprised of Indian-origin professionals, is set to be a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and social impact by harnessing the power of engineering to tackle global challenges and elevate the quality of life.

Advertisement

At the official launch event, distinguished figures including K Srikar Reddy and Shailendra Joshi contributed to the proceedings. Shachindra Nath, co-founder of the initiative, expressed a steadfast commitment to uniting Indian engineers on a global scale, stressing the pivotal role of engineering as a dynamic force for enduring innovation.

With a membership base of 1,100 professionals spread across eight chapters on four continents, the organisation has positioned itself at the forefront of fostering engineering excellence and global cooperation.

Advertisement

Adding to the momentum, the launch also introduced the "101 Days of AI Learning Festival." Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic vision outlined at the GPAI Summit 2023, this festival aims to democratise AI education, offering valuable insights into AI and machine learning.

The initiative. which is in sync with India's technological aspirations, underscores the central role of AI in shaping the future across various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, and education.