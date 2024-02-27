Advertisement

Viksit Bharat India industry: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday stressed upon India's industry leaders, to have their objectives in sync with the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The 2047 goal projection, is aimed for a year, which also marks India will complete 100 years of Independence.

Addressing industry captains, while deliberating on 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Viksit Bharat & Industry', organised by industry lobby FICCI, Sitharaman also expressed confidence and assured the industry that reforms will continue in the third term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Sitharaman's comments come in the wake of the ruling party BJP's confident projections of sweeping the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and forming a government at the center.

The Finance Minister said that India has witnessed considerable growth to move up and hold the coveted fifth largest economy tag. Sitharaman said efforts are on to ensure India becomes the third largest global economy.

The minister said that several reforms were undertaken by the government during the last 10 years and the trend will continue. She said that the reforms to be undertaken by the next Modi government will touch on factors of production.

Taking to microblogging site X, Sitharaman wrote, “Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi has set a target that by 2047, which marks 100 years of India's independence, we should reach the destination of a developed India, i.e. Viksit Bharat. The Hon'ble PM's clear indication is that the goal of Viksit Bharat is to be attained to provide the future generations a better India. A better India which provides opportunities for our youth and they feel proud to be here and contribute to it further. It's in a way our duty to provide the future generations a better country of which all of us can be proud.”

(With agency inputs)