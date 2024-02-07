English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Solar sector achieves decade-high corporate funding of $34.3 billion in 2023: Mercom

Report highlights that this funding milestone, achieved through a total of 160 deals, is the highest in the past ten years.

Business Desk
Solar energy
Solar sector achieves decade-high corporate funding | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mecrom report: In a display of investor confidence, the solar sector witnessed a decade-high corporate funding of $34.3 billion in 2023, marking a remarkable 42 per cent year-over-year increase, as outlined in the 'Mercom Annual and Q4 2023 Solar Funding' report released by research firm Mercom Capital Group on Monday.

The report highlights that this funding milestone, achieved through a total of 160 deals, is the highest in the past ten years, overcoming challenges posed by high interest rates and market complexities. Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group, emphasised that solar's enduring appeal to investors stems from the Inflation Reduction Act in the US, global emphasis on energy security, and favourable policies worldwide.

Advertisement

Debt financing

Debt financing, a significant component of the overall funding landscape, also reached a decade-high in 2023. Venture capital (VC) and private equity funding globally remained robust at $6.9 billion, just 1 per cent shy of the $7 billion recorded in 2022. The report notes a substantial presence of 26 VC funding deals exceeding $100 million each during 2023.

Advertisement

Public market financing also witnessed substantial growth, totaling $7.4 billion in 2023, a 45 per cent increase from the $5.1 billion recorded in the previous year.

The debt financing landscape in 2023 displayed a remarkable surge, reaching $20 billion, a 67 per cent rise compared to the $12 billion recorded in 2022. Husk Power Systems, specifically, secured $60 million in debt from prominent financial institutions, including the European Investment Bank (EIB) and India's International Finance Corporation (IFC), contributing significantly to this surge. The report underscores the global solar sector's resilience and attractiveness to investors despite ongoing economic challenges.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Siddaramaiah Leads Congress' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Against Centre

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World16 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News18 minutes ago

  5. PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'

    Videos23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement