English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

South Korea's credit market defies construction debt turmoil

Taeyoung's debt rescheduling worries ease as credit market stabilises with a 91-day paper yield at 4.24%, down from 4.31% in early December.

Business Desk
South Korea flag
South Korea flag | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Credit resilience prevails: South Korea's credit market is exhibiting resilience just under two weeks after officials vowed to extend a $66 billion programme, if necessary, to mitigate the impact of a construction company's debt challenges, according to analysts. Despite concerns arising from Taeyoung Engineering & Construction's announcement on December 28 about rescheduling its debt, there are indications of stability in the credit market. The 91-day commercial paper yield was at 4.24 per cent, down from a 10-month high of 4.31 per cent in early December.

Real estate credit concerns ease

Real estate projects heavily dependent on short-term debt markets for construction financing raised worries of a credit crunch following Taeyoung's debt rescheduling. However, the current market conditions seem to be recovering, with analysts noting the limited impact on the market and proactive policy support from financial authorities.

Citi economists Jiuk Choi and Jin-wook Kim stated in a report that they do not see systematic risks at this point, believing that the government and authorities would likely use policy tools as needed. Choi Seong-jong, a credit market analyst at NH Investment Securities, emphasised the restrained market impact, attributing it to the authorities' swift policy support.

Officials have acted promptly to contain any fallout from Taeyoung's debt issues, urging the company to inject more liquidity by selling assets, including its stakes in the local broadcaster SBS. Finance minister Choi Sang-mok has pledged to expand market stabilisation measures when necessary, ruling out the use of taxpayers' money for Taeyoung's bailout.

Taeyoung's January rebound

Despite Taeyoung's shares dropping 37 per cent in December, hitting their lowest since early 2005, they have rebounded nearly 50 per cent in January. The sluggishness in South Korea's property market since mid-2022, driven by the central bank's efforts to control inflation through aggressive rate hikes, has been a key factor affecting growth and financial markets.

Policymakers are adopting targeted measures, keeping interest rate policy and liquidity support separate. Cho Yong-gu, a fixed-income analyst at Shinyoung Securities, noted that while there may be concerns about Taeyoung's situation escalating after the general elections in April, policymakers might consider lowering interest rates if market uncertainties worsen.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  5. Dollar swings on Fed comments; Yuan stable post-inflation data

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement