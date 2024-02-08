Advertisement

Short-selling penalties: South Korea's financial regulatory authority announced on Sunday its plan to levy fines on two undisclosed international investment banks as part of an ongoing investigation. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) revealed that these banks were involved in the illicit practice of naked short-selling transactions, where shares are sold without proper borrowing.

The FSC, while not disclosing the identities of the banks, has been actively broadening its scrutiny of global investment institutions to eradicate illegal short-selling activities from the domestic stock market. In a move to curb such practices, South Korea has implemented a complete ban on short-selling from November until the end of June 2024. In a related development from December, the FSC had previously stated its intent to impose fines totalling 26.5 billion won ($20.2 million) on two international investment banks and one local brokerage for engaging in naked short-selling.



