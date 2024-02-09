Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Avaada Energy secures 1400 MWp in Solar Projects across India

The development projects are slated in Gujarat and Rajasthan

Business Desk
Solar energy
Solar energy | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Avaada Energy has won 1400 MWp of solar energy projects in recent tenders by central and state government agencies, the company said on Friday.

The renewable energy subsidiary of Avaada Group has secured capacities of 421 MW, 280 MW, and 700 MW by state-owned agencies SECI, GUVNL, and NTPC, respectively, as per an official release.

Advertisement

The projects, slated for development in Gujarat and Rajasthan, are aimed at expanding the company's renewable energy footprint across India.

Vineet Mittal, Chairperson of Avaada Group said, "Securing these solar projects highlights Avaada Energy's role as a frontrunner in India's renewable energy sector. With these latest additions, Avaada's portfolio now includes ~6 GW of projects under various stages of development, adding to our operational capacity of ~4.1 GW. This milestone not only reinforces Avaada's industry leadership but also our commitment to sustainable energy solutions that support India's green energy goals."

The Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with these agencies will span 25 years once finalised, which signifies a long-term commitment to sustainable energy generation. 

The SECI, GUVNL, and NTPC projects are anticipated to be completed within a 24-month timeframe, the company stated. 

Advertisement

Upon commissioning, the solar installations are likely to generate about 2,410 million units of renewable energy annually, effectively powering over 1.72 million rural households in India.

This initiative is also projected to contribute significantly to reducing carbon emissions, with an expected annual carbon dioxide reduction of close to 2.24 million tonnes.

 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

14 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

17 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

23 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

24 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

26 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

32 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  2. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile18 minutes ago

  3. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World20 minutes ago

  4. Renault credits Nissan for 797 mn Euros to its CY23 earnings

    Business News30 minutes ago

  5. Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

    Sports 32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement