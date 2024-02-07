English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Billion dollar meet: 40 unicorn startups including Zerodha, boAt to meet Piyush Goyal today

Government's initiative to foster the startup ecosystem has gained momentum, with over 1.17 lakh startups recognised and eligible for specific tax incentives.

Business Desk
Piyush Goyal unicorn meet
Piyush Goyal unicorn meet | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Unicorn startup meet: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is scheduled to engage today, January 17, with representatives from 40 unicorn startups, including prominent names like Lenskart, Zerodha, and boAT, to deliberate on the growth trajectory and domestic capital mobilisation for the wider startup ecosystem.

Navigating risks and sustainability: Key points of deliberation

The meeting, set to take place in New Delhi, will focus on crucial issues such as sustainable growth, navigating risks in the startup sector, and India's strategic positioning in the global startup landscape. CarDekho and EasyMyTrip are also among the esteemed companies expected to participate in this pivotal discussion.

Startup India initiative impact

The government's initiative to foster the startup ecosystem has gained momentum, with over 1.17 lakh startups recognised and eligible for specific tax incentives. The Startup India initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, 2016, aims to build a robust ecosystem fostering innovation, supporting startups, and encouraging investments in the country's startup landscape.

The meeting follows the DPIIT Startup Awards and the State Ranking Awards, where Minister Piyush Goyal recognised and acknowledged the achievements of startups. The NSA (National Startup Awards) received 2,324 applications, a substantial 38 per cent increase compared to its maiden edition, showcasing the growing enthusiasm in the startup community.

Advertisement

The current edition of the NSA reflects diverse participation, with 58 per cent of applications coming from emerging Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Notably, Maharashtra led in startup applications, followed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. The unique aspect of women in leadership positions was evident, with 20 per cent of startups nominating themselves with women at the helm.

As the government continues to support and engage with startups, the meeting with unicorn startups is anticipated to yield insights and strategies that will further fuel the growth of the vibrant startup ecosystem in India. The discussions are poised to be a crucial step in aligning the objectives of the government with the aspirations of the dynamic startup community.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Russia to Buy Bananas From India | All You Need to Know About The Deal

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  3. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  4. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement