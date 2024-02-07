Advertisement

Unicorn startup meet: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is scheduled to engage today, January 17, with representatives from 40 unicorn startups, including prominent names like Lenskart, Zerodha, and boAT, to deliberate on the growth trajectory and domestic capital mobilisation for the wider startup ecosystem.

Navigating risks and sustainability: Key points of deliberation

The meeting, set to take place in New Delhi, will focus on crucial issues such as sustainable growth, navigating risks in the startup sector, and India's strategic positioning in the global startup landscape. CarDekho and EasyMyTrip are also among the esteemed companies expected to participate in this pivotal discussion.

Startup India initiative impact

The government's initiative to foster the startup ecosystem has gained momentum, with over 1.17 lakh startups recognised and eligible for specific tax incentives. The Startup India initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, 2016, aims to build a robust ecosystem fostering innovation, supporting startups, and encouraging investments in the country's startup landscape.

The meeting follows the DPIIT Startup Awards and the State Ranking Awards, where Minister Piyush Goyal recognised and acknowledged the achievements of startups. The NSA (National Startup Awards) received 2,324 applications, a substantial 38 per cent increase compared to its maiden edition, showcasing the growing enthusiasm in the startup community.

The current edition of the NSA reflects diverse participation, with 58 per cent of applications coming from emerging Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Notably, Maharashtra led in startup applications, followed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. The unique aspect of women in leadership positions was evident, with 20 per cent of startups nominating themselves with women at the helm.

As the government continues to support and engage with startups, the meeting with unicorn startups is anticipated to yield insights and strategies that will further fuel the growth of the vibrant startup ecosystem in India. The discussions are poised to be a crucial step in aligning the objectives of the government with the aspirations of the dynamic startup community.