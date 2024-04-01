×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 22:56 IST

BYJU's delays March salaries; accuses select offshore investors

BYJU's went on to promise the staff that it is pursuing backup financial arrangements to disburse employee salaries by April 8.

Reported by: Business Desk
Byju Raveendran
Byju Raveendran | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Salary delays: Embattled edtech BYJU’s has told employees that they must "again" expect a delay in receiving their salaries for the month of March. 

In a correspondence sent to employees, the BYJU’s management attributed the delay to an interim order secured by "a few misguided foreign investors" in late February which "restricted usage of the funds raised through the successful rights issue". BYJU's went on to promise the staff that it is pursuing backup financial arrangements to disburse employee salaries by April 8. 

"We are writing to you today with a heavy heart but with a message of hope and reassurance. We regret to inform you that there will again be a delay in the disbursement of salaries. A few misguided foreign investors in BYJU'S have obtained an interim order in late February which has restricted usage of the funds raised through the successful rights issue," as per the management note. 

"This irresponsible action by the four foreign investors has compelled us to temporarily hold the disbursal of salaries until the restriction is lifted." 

BYJU’s affirmed faith in the Indian judicial system, saying it keenly awaits a favourable outcome which will let it put the funds raised through the rights issue to use, and come out of its present financial crisis.

"As you know, the founders have put everything back into the company, and regardless of the court verdict, we are following a parallel line of credit to ensure that you receive your salary by 8th of April," the note by the management read. 
Highlighting the silver lining in the situation, the management said it has the necessary vote to increase the authorised capital for the rights issue.

“It means that once the restrictions on using the raised funds are lifted, we can meet all our salary commitments immediately. As you might have read, our founder Byju Raveendran has once again appealed to disgruntled investors in a collaborative spirit, and we are hoping that litigating investors would have a reasonable spirit in not frustrating our daily lives any longer," it said. 

The company said it could empathise with the helpless sentiment as a result of these circumstances, adding that they share the frustration. 

"However, we urge you to hold onto hope and remain resilient. BYJU'S has overcome challenges recently, and we firmly believe that together, we will overcome this last hurdle. We are confident that justice will prevail and the financial constraints will be resolved soon," the management wrote in the note.

It also thanked employees for their patience, understanding, and continued dedication during the tumultuous time.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 22:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters

ECI

3 minutes ago
CM Kejriwal will hold the post in jail: AAP

Oppn Unites Over Kejriwal

8 minutes ago
Churchill Brothers blank TRAU FC 2-0 in I-League

Churchill beat TRAU FC

10 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

6 AM Wake-up Call to 5:30

10 minutes ago
CM Kejriwal will hold the post in jail: AAP

CM Kejriwal News Updates

14 minutes ago
Trent Boult

MI vs RR: Standouts

15 minutes ago
Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Top 5 in table

23 minutes ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Al Jazeera Closure

28 minutes ago
Riyan Parag against Mumbai Indians

RR beat MI by 6 wickets

33 minutes ago
Google

Google to destroy browsin

36 minutes ago
Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City beat Hyd FC

36 minutes ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Return

37 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR

44 minutes ago
Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede Case

an hour ago
Byju Raveendran

BYJU's delays March pay

an hour ago
Heeriye

DQ in Heeriye Video

an hour ago
Weekend Box Office

Weekend Box Office

an hour ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. At 25, Sambhavi Choudhary Youngest Dalit Woman in Fray For LS Polls

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh Woman Dies on the Spot in Bus Accident in Naina Devi Town

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Zomato Delists Patiala's Cake Kanha Bakery After Girl's Death

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex to Continue, Orders SC

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo