English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

Byju’s clears January salary for employees, Raveendran shares struggle

Byju’s management attributed the delay to an "artificially induced crisis by select investors" and accused them of conspiring against the company.

Business Desk
Byju's leadership dispute
Byju's leadership dispute | Image:Byju Raveendran
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Byju’s financial crisis: Byju’s, embattled ed-tech firm, led by founder and CEO Byju Raveendran, has confirmed the disbursement of all pending January salaries to employees over the past two days. Raveendran expressed the challenges faced in ensuring timely payroll, disclosing that the company's monthly payroll expenses amount to approximately Rs 70 crore.

This development follows a recent report revealing the delay in January salaries due to a worsening liquidity crisis. Byju’s management attributed the delay to an "artificially induced crisis by select investors" and accused them of conspiring against the company.

Advertisement

In response to the turmoil, Byju’s underlined that its shareholder agreement does not grant investors the right to vote on CEO or management changes. Raveendran reiterated this stance in the latest communication, asserting that the struggle is against a few vested interests attempting to undermine the company, particularly in relation to the announced rights issue for existing shareholders.

The CEO shared an emotional account of personal struggles, acknowledging the impact on his family, notably his father, who is his role model. Byju’s has been under scrutiny in 2022 for various issues, including a liquidity crunch, accounting irregularities, government scrutiny, alleged mis-selling of courses, and mass layoffs. 

Advertisement

Raveendran expressed determination to overcome challenges and thanked the team for their resilience amid destabilising efforts.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement