English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 20:16 IST

BYJU’s investors knock NCLT door, seek removal of Raveendran

The suit has also sought for declaring the $200 million rights issue by BYJU'S as void.

Business Desk
BYJU'S
BYJU'S | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Investors seek justice: Embattled edtech BYJU'S investors have approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking for the company's founder to be declared “unfit” to run the firm.

Signed by Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina and Peak XV, the petition also seeks support from Tiger and Owl Ventures.

The group of four investors who have approached the Tribunal have filed an oppression and mismanagement suit against BYJU'S management before the Bengaluru bench of the NCLT, demanding that a new board be set.

Advertisement

The plea has been filed in the interest of investors, to prevent any erosion of worth for shareholders. It also seeks to sustain value for other stakeholders, who are the employees and customers of the company.

Apart from it, the investors seek for the $200 million rights issue, raised after a 99 per cent cut from the $22 billion valuation in 2022, to be declared void.

The investors have also sought a forensic audit of the company over allegations of mismanagement and failures, as per a court filing of the NCLT.

Advertisement

The investors have convened for a now-concluded EGM, expected to be shorter since the BYJU’S board will not be participating. Rife with disruptions and chaos, one of the agenda items in the EGM include a call for removing Raveendran and family from the BYJU’S board.

The investors seek the appointment of a new board and CEO, declaring the present management as unfit to run the company, the filing reads. 

Advertisement

Other demands of the investors in the plea filed include a forensic audit, as well as directives to the management for sharing information with the investors.

Asking the Tribunal to obstruct BYJU’S from taking any corporate actions that prejudice the rights of investors, in light of the $200 million rights issue which was “fully subscribed” according to Raveendran, as void

The suit also raises concerns on financial mismanagement by the founders, which resulted in loss of control for the Aakash Institute, as well as BYJU’S Alpha Unit which defaulted on the $1.2 billion Term Loan B. It has also filed for bankruptcy as part of the Chapter 11 proceeding sin the US.

BYJU’S has also been dragged to court for stretched corporate governance issues, which include the non-hiring of a chief financial officer as well as an independent director.

The concerns regarding the rights offer also include regulatory non-compliance, the "oppressive nature" of the rights offer, "oppressive, opacity and wilful defaults" in sharing information with stakeholders as well as unauthorised corporate actions pertaining to the takeover of Singaporean edtech company Northwest Education Pte.

It also refers to the insolvency petitions filed by the BCCI, Term Loan B lenders based overseas and 

Advertisement

The plea has also mentioned about inter-corporate loans on undisclosed terms and multiple insolvency petitions filed by BCCI, TLB lenders and digital marketing firm Surfer Technologies Pvt Ltd. 
 
(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

an hour ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

an hour ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

3 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

4 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

5 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

6 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

6 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

21 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

a day ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

a day ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Imran Khan Urges IMF to Halt Aid to Pak Amid Poll Rigging Allegations

    World22 minutes ago

  2. Banks as Paytm PSPs to see delayed UPI transaction

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Zomato Enters The “Ek Machhli, Paani Me Gayi” Viral Trend

    India News31 minutes ago

  4. A Look Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Malaysia Diaries

    Web Stories33 minutes ago

  5. BYJU'S investors vote to remove Raveendrans from board, co says invalid

    Business News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo