Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 08:06 IST

Byju’s rights issue attracts $300 million commitment amid governance concerns

Byju's has offered disgruntled investors the prospect of appointing two independent directors post-rights issue.

Business Desk
Byju's leadership dispute
Byju's rights issue | Image:Byju Raveendran
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Byju's rights issue: Beleaguered edtech giant Think and Learn, operating under Byju's brand, has reportedly garnered a substantial commitment of $300 million from investors for its ongoing rights issue, set to conclude by February's end. The initiative, launched in January, aims to raise $200 million through equity rights issuance, marking a significant shift from its peak valuation of $22 billion to an enterprise valuation ranging from $220 to $250 million.

Byju's has offered disgruntled investors the prospect of appointing two independent directors post-rights issue, and after declaring its 2023 fiscal results, in a bid to enhance transparency within the organisation, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

Advertisement

"While Byju's has secured around $300 million in commitments for the rights issue thus far, negotiations are also underway with dissenting investors regarding their participation," stated a source close to the matter.

The company anticipates that failure by dissenting investors to participate could lead to a significant reduction in their shareholding, potentially by nearly 50 per cent.

Advertisement

Moreover, discussions around appointing independent directors are ongoing, with Byju's aiming for compliance with regulations once its FY 2023 financial results are declared, expected in the current quarter.

However, the company faces mounting pressure from investors, including General Atlantic, Peak XV, Sofina, Chan Zuckerberg, Owl, and Sands, who collectively hold a 30 per cent stake. These investors have jointly called for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on February 23, backed by Dutch investment firm Prosus.

Advertisement

The EGM notice demands resolution of governance, financial, and compliance issues, alongside the reconstitution of the Board of Directors. Despite this, Byju's investors lack voting rights concerning CEO or management changes, as per existing shareholder agreements.

An investor representative expressed anticipation of further support during the forthcoming EGM, following which they plan to approach the National Company Law Tribunal for board reconstitution.

Advertisement

As of now, Byju's is yet to respond to queries regarding these developments.

(WIth PTI inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 08:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

12 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

15 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

15 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

15 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

15 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

15 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MICAT 2 result declared, here's direct link to download scorecard

    Education26 minutes ago

  2. How Much Did Mammootty Starrer Bramayugam Earn In Its 1st Weekend?

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA Confirms Inclusion Of Matthew Perry In In Memoriam Segment

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in UP

    India News28 minutes ago

  5. Papua New Guinea Tribal Violence: 53 Killed in Fight Between 2 Tribes

    World30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo