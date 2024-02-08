English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

The renewed smartphones brand will focus on cost reduction and enhancing product quality through the fundraise

Business Desk
ControlZ
ControlZ | Image:Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fundraise: Renewed smartphones brand in the premium segment ControlZ has raised $3 million in a seed funding round led by 9 Unicorn and Venture Catalysts.

Raised via a combination of debt and equity, the funding will be utilised for automation and testing labs at par with OEMs. to give phones at reduced cost and enhance quality of phones in the pre-owned category.

Advertisement

Yug Bhatia, Founder and CEO of ControlZ said the company aims to further strengthen technology by automating the complete renewal process, and increasing the life cycle of devices.

Founded in 2020, the company focuses on both cosmetic and functional renewal, extending the device's life cycle and thereby reducing the carbon footprint of smartphone manufacturing for a positive impact on the environment.

The Gurugram based company in 2023 said the estimated value for refurbished smartphones is about $4 billion in India itself.

Advertisement

The startup aims to increase the life cycle of devices, ultimately reducing the carbon footprint of smartphone manufacturing that is over 85-95 per cent of the annual carbon footprint of a device.

The firm claims to increase the phone’s lifecycle to the longest, thereby trying to reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing new devices.

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Cofounder and Managing Director, Venture Catalysts said “ControlZ is making a massive impact on the environment by helping reduce e-waste in the $70 billion pre-owned smartphone segment. We expect ControlZ to be a market leader in the segment in the next three years, with their advanced facility for premium brands thus accelerating their positioning in the fast-growing sector while making an impactful environmental difference."

Advertisement

The company had invested $2 million in November last year to set up a standalone repair facility. It aims to reach a revenue of Rs 100 crore by FY25, a year later than its initial target of achieving the revenue in FY24 itself. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Enzo Fernandez scores a stunning freekick goal against Aston Villa

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in Hyderabad

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Elections: Mobile Phone Services Suspended

    World18 minutes ago

  4. Proper Sleep Schedule Is Directly Linked To Your Health, Know How

    Lifestyle Health19 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Kerala CM to Lead Protest in Delhi Over Economic Discrimination

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement