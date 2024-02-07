English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

FinAGG Technologies bags $11 million led by Blue Orchard, Tata Capital

The fintech company operates in Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises cash flow financing

Gauri Joshi
FinAGG
FinAGG | Image:FinAGG
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fintech fervour: Fintech company FinAGG Technologies on Thursday announced that it raised Rs 91 crore or $11 million led by BlueOrchard and Tata Capital Limited.

The funding comes as part of a bet by investors on finance technology as a category, and enablers for businesses in the segment.

Advertisement

Other investors participating in the Series A funding round include SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India) and existing investor Prime Venture Partners, the company said.

FinAGG also secured capital from Gray Matter Capital through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs financially.

Advertisement

The fund will be used towards expanding FinAGG’s omni-channel presence and enhancing global outreach while working on product innovation.

FinAGG operates in the MSME Cash Flow financing space. Spearheading the use of technologies like Goods and Services Tax (GST) Sahay for supply chain financing, the fintech completes sandboxes for the Reserve Bank of India and is also integrated with the India stack of Aadhar, GSTN, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the like.

Advertisement

“We have been able to bring investor partners that share high synergy with us and are experts in their domains…the money that we have raised will go into bringing disruptive changes in this industry,” Nipun Kohli, Co-founder and CEO of FinAGG Technologies said.

Set up in 2019, FinAGG has onboarded major consumer brands, currently collaborating with over 25 banks, NBFCs, and entities supporting MSME development in India.

Advertisement

"The funds secured in this round are pivotal for our future endeavors. They will play a crucial role in expanding our reach pan India, aligning seamlessly with our ambitious goal of positively
impacting over 2.5 lakh lives by March 2025,” Srini Ramki, Co-founder and CTO of FinAGG Technologies said.

Notably, India’s MSME landscape consists of over 6.3 crore micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, but a finance gap in the supply chain is estimated at Rs 60,000 crore.

Advertisement

FinAGG said it has disbursed over Rs 5,230 crore to over 85,000 MSMEs till date, with around 20 per cent of the enterprises led by women entrepreneurs.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  2. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News33 minutes ago

  3. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News35 minutes ago

  4. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment44 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement