Walmart-owned e-commerce major Flipkart will roll out same-day delivery in 20 cities across India from February.



Its rival Amazon offers same-day delivery under Amazon Prime for a monthly or a one-time fee of Rs 175.

Flipkart will be offering the same-day delivery services in the national capital of Delhi, apart from Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai.

Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Odisha's Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur as well as Lucknow, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Siliguri, and Vijayawada are also some cities where the service will be rolled out.



To avail delivery on the same day, Flipkart requires customers to place orders by 1 pm latest. The orders will consequently arrive before midnight.



A tentative rollout timeline of Febuary is given, instead of a day from which the service will begin.

Categories available for same day delivery include mobiles, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, books, home appliances and electronics.

