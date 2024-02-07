Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Flipkart forays into same-day delivery in 20 cities

The Walmart-owned e-commerce takes on Amazon by offering the service starting February

Business Desk
Flipkart
Flipkart | Image:Unsplash
Walmart-owned e-commerce major Flipkart will roll out same-day delivery in 20 cities across India from February.

Its rival Amazon offers same-day delivery under Amazon Prime for a monthly or a one-time fee of Rs 175.

Flipkart will be offering the same-day delivery services in the national capital of Delhi, apart from Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai.

Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Odisha's Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur as well as Lucknow, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Siliguri, and Vijayawada are also some cities where the service will be rolled out.

To avail delivery on the same day, Flipkart requires customers to place orders by 1 pm latest. The orders will consequently arrive before midnight.

A tentative rollout timeline of Febuary is given, instead of a day from which the service will begin.

Categories available for same day delivery include mobiles, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, books, home appliances and electronics.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:44 IST

