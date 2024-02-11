Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Government set to introduce National Creators’ Awards for Gen Z influencers

The awards programme is anticipated to encompass nearly 20 categories, recognising individuals across various facets of digital content creation.

Business Desk
National Creators’ Awards
National Creators’ Awards | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
National Creators’ Awards: The government is poised to unveil the National Creators’ Awards in a move aimed at acknowledging and celebrating the digital prowess of the younger generation, news agency PTI reported quoting official sources. These pioneering awards will serve to honour the burgeoning community of influencers and creators, particularly targeting the demographic referred to as "Gen Z," characterized by their profound engagement with internet culture and social media platforms.

The awards programme is anticipated to encompass nearly 20 categories, recognising individuals across various facets of digital content creation. Notably, social media influencers from platforms such as YouTube and Instagram will be among the contenders vying for these prestigious accolades, offering recognition for their impactful contributions to online discourse and culture.

Among the diverse categories slated for inclusion, one will specifically spotlight individuals who have played a pivotal role in promoting the nation's soft power and cultural heritage on the global stage. Additionally, the awards may feature categories tailored to recognise achievements in sustainability, agriculture advocacy, technological innovation, and more, reflecting the multifaceted landscape of contemporary digital influence.

Drawing inspiration from the format of the esteemed national film awards, which celebrate cinematic excellence across various languages and genres, the National Creators’ Awards are poised to become a landmark initiative in acknowledging the evolving dynamics of digital influence and creativity in India.

(With PTI inputs.)

 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

