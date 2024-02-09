Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Meesho ventures into logistics segment, launches Valmo for supply chain

The e-commerce marketplace currently serves close to 6,000 pin codes across 20 states

Business Desk
Meesho
Meesho | Image:Meesho
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Logistics across India: E-commerce marketplace Meesho has launched Valmo, foraying into the logistics segment.

Abbreviated as VALue+MOvement, the venture taps into a logistics entrepreneur network to deliver shipments at the lowest cost.

The micro-entrepreneurs will become Meesho partners but the company will continue to work with third-party logistics in the likes of Delhivery, Shadowfax, Xpressbees, Ecom Express and others.

The company said it has enabled over 3,000 local and regional logistics entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.

“Valmo aims to create a national logistics solution by eliminating entry barriers for local players and helping them grow their businesses,” the company said in a statement.

Meesho said it has enabled over 3,000 local and regional logistics entrepreneurs to expand their businesses. About 20-22 percent of Meesho's orders are currently handled by Valmo, which is expected to double in the next 12-18 months, it added.

Sourabh Pandey, CXO for Fulfilment and Experience at Meesho said the company wanted to create an efficient and cost-effective logistics ecosystem empowering local players, thereby contributing to job creation. 

"This initiative underscores our steadfast commitment to furthering digitization and fostering inclusivity in India’s logistics industry, and aligns seamlessly with Prime Minister Modi's National Logistics Policy, contributing to the
reduction of logistics costs while optimising supply chains, and creating jobs," he added.

Notably, the platform has created 35,000 indirect jobs through sustained engagement in the past year. Valmo has also expanded its reach to include close to 6,000 pin codes across 20 states. The company is also experimenting with a similar setup for grocery products as well.

Meesho was founded in 2015 and is backed by SoftBank, Peak XV, Fidelity Investments, Prosus & Naspers, and Meta.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

