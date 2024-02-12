Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Paytm confirms resignation of Manju Agarwal from Paytm Payments Bank board

Paytm has formed an advisory committee to address compliance and regulatory matters after RBI directed its payments arm for partial suspension of operations.

Business Desk
Paytm
Paytm | Image:Paytm/Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paytm Director resignation: Beleaguered fintech giant Paytm on Monday confirmed the resignation of Manju Agarwal, an independent director from the board of Paytm Payments Bank.

“Manju Agarwal, Independent Director resigned from the Board of PPBL on February 1, 2024, due to her personal commitments which was noted by the PPBL Board on February 6, 2024,” Paytm said in a statement.

Last week, in response to the RBI's directive, Paytm announced its intention to establish an advisory committee focused on compliance and regulatory matters. This committee, as confirmed by Paytm, will be chaired by former chairman of the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi), M Damodaran, and will collaborate closely with the board to address regulatory concerns.

Advertisement

The RBI's action against Paytm Payments Bank came amid concerns of persistent non-compliance with regulatory guidelines. The central bank instructed the banking affiliate to cease several key operations, including deposits, credit products, and popular digital wallets, by February 29. Paytm Payments Bank, a regulated entity, facilitates deposits for Paytm users to conduct transactions on the app.

Paytm's regulatory woes extend beyond the RBI's directives. The company has also come under scrutiny for alleged violations of foreign exchange rules, prompting investigations by India's anti-fraud agency. Paytm vehemently denies these allegations, describing them as "unfounded and factually incorrect."

Advertisement

The fallout from these regulatory challenges has taken a toll on Paytm's financial standing. Since the RBI's action on January 31, Paytm's stock has plummeted by 45 per cent, wiping out $2.6 billion of shareholders' wealth.

 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

2 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

13 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED Arrest Postponed For Hearing To Feb 27

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Ravi Teja's Eagle Witnesses Decline At Box Office After Good Opening

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Astrotalk raises $20 million from NY-based Left Lane Capital

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Distributes Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. LIC’s new product roll outs drive growth in Q3

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement