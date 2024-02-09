Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Paytm renames e-commerce arm, acquires ONDC seller firm

The development comes as RBI halted Paytm’s payments business

Business Desk
Paytm
Paytm | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shopping amid snub: Paytm has renamed its e-commerce arm to Pai Platforms, with the Registrar of Companies approving the name change.

Amid the Reserve Bank of India halting onboarding and select operations for Paytm’s banking arm, Paytm has also acquired Bitsila, which is a seller platform on ONDC.

Advertisement

Paytm and ONDC did not immediately confirm the development.

The move will help the listed fintech gaining share in the online retail business. It has already launched Paytm se ONDC, touted as a third e-commerce frontier competing with Amazon and Flipkart.

Advertisement

The company had applied for a name change around three months ago and got the approval from the Registrar of Companies on February 8, sources aware of the development said.

  "... The name of the company has been changed from Paytm E-Commerce Private Limited to Pai Platforms Private Limited with effect from the date of this certificate... The company was originally incorporated with the name Paytm E-Commerce Private Limited," according to a Registrar of Companies notification dated February 8.

Paytm E-commerce is backed by Elevation Capital as its largest shareholder, and is also backed by the fintech’s Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma apart from Japan’s Softbank and Americna e-commerce eBay.

The company has also acquired Innobits Solutions Private Limited (Bitsila), as per sources aware of the matter.

Advertisement

Bitsila was launched in 2020 as an ONDC seller platform with full-stack omnichannel and hyperlocal commerce capability. 

"Pai Platforms is a leading buyer platform on the ONDC network and Bitsila acquisition will further bolster its commerce play," the source said.

Bitsila is among top three seller platforms on ONDC, and supports marquee brands in the likes of McDonald's and BigBasket on ONDC.

"The full-stack omnichannel and hyperlocal commerce capabilities of Bitsila have fuelled its growth, allowing it to manage over 600 million product categories across over 10,000 stores in more than 30 cities. The platform caters to various sectors, including grocery, food and beverages, fashion, beauty, personal care (BPC), and home decor," the source said

The RBI asked Paytm Payments Bank last week to halt onboarding, which it said was due to ‘persistent non-compliance.’ 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

14 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

17 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

23 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

24 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

27 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

32 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  2. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile18 minutes ago

  3. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World20 minutes ago

  4. Renault credits Nissan for 797 mn Euros to its CY23 earnings

    Business News30 minutes ago

  5. Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

    Sports 32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement