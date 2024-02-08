English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

The Reserve Bank of India has been granting payment license to fintechs like Razorpay, EnKash, Zomato and Tata Pay

Business Desk
Online payment
Online payment | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RBI greenlight: Fintech firms Juspay and Decentro and software-as-a-service company Zoho have received payment aggregator license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

As part of RBI’s payment aggregator framework issued in March 2020, close to 200 fintech companies had applied for the permit, with 32 entities receiving an in-principle approval. 

Notably, Ola Financial Services and PayTM Payments Services saw their applications returned.

Advertisement

Stripe, Zomato and Tata Pay received regulatory approval in January. Fintech majors Razorpay and Cashfree were among the six who secured the licence in December 2023.

The payments aggregator (PA) license permits companies for being payment service providers to merchants in online businesses and e-commerce firms, who can accept payment instruments from customers.

Advertisement

PAs aggregate the amount received from customers as part of the process, and transfer them to merchants after a stipulated time period.

Zoho becomes one of the only enterprise software as a service (SaaS) platform to receive the payments license.

Y Combinator-backed Decentro is the youngest fintech on the list, providing solutions to over 700 companies in the likes of neo-banks, marketplaces, and fintechs for banking solutions via its APIs.  Juspay, on the other hand, operates as a full-stack payment gateway for card, wallet and UPI-based transactions.

Advertisement

Among the ones who saw their licenses returned also include Instamojo and Freecharge among the others, as they did not fulfil the eligibility criteria. The companies have been directed to pause new merchant onboarding.

Among those who are on the yellow signal include PhonePe, Infibeam, Pine Labs and Easebuzz. They have been granted in-principal approval, while the application of Cred (Dreamplug Paytech) and PayU is still under process as per February 1 data of this year.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Enzo Fernandez scores a stunning freekick goal against Aston Villa

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in Hyderabad

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Elections: Mobile Phone Services Suspended

    World18 minutes ago

  4. Proper Sleep Schedule Is Directly Linked To Your Health, Know How

    Lifestyle Health19 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Kerala CM to Lead Protest in Delhi Over Economic Discrimination

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement