English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Slice records threefold revenue growth despite challenges; losses up 60%

The fintech company plans to introduce its credit-on-UPI system in the coming months, supported by a strategic surge of $5.25 million in seed funding.

Business Desk
Slice Revenue Surge
Slice Revenue Surge | Image:Slice
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Slice revenue surges: Garagepreneurs Internet Private Limited-owned fintech unicorn Slice witnessed a substantial threefold surge in revenues, reaching Rs 846.74 crore in FY23. 

The spike was driven by a boost in service sales, with income from fees and commissions doubling to Rs 374.93 crore and interest income on loans surging over 3.5X to Rs 471.81 crore. However, the growth was accompanied by a 60 per cent rise in expenses, resulting in losses of Rs 405.78 crore.

Advertisement
Image: Slice

Employee benefit costs tripled, reaching Rs 286.94 crore, and finance costs rose by 159 per cent to Rs 169 crore. Despite the challenges, Slice allocated Rs 262.76 crore to promote its services. The fintech company plans to introduce its credit-on-UPI system in the coming months, supported by a strategic surge of $5.25 million in seed funding.

Slice, founded in 2016, navigated regulatory changes, scrapping its flagship credit line on prepaid cards in FY23. The company reported profits from fees and commissions and interest income on loans. The losses, amounting to Rs 405.78 crore, reflect a 60 per cent increase.
 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement