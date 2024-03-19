×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Uber-backed Moove secures $100 million funding, valued at $750 million

The Series B funding round, spearheaded by Uber and supported by existing investors such as Mubadala, marks another significant milestone for Moove.

Reported by: Business Desk
Uber share buyback
Uber | Image:Uber
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Moove, a Nigerian-founded startup specialising in revenue-based vehicle financing, announced on Tuesday that it has successfully closed a $100 million funding round, elevating its valuation to $750 million.

Established in 2020, Moove revolutionises vehicle financing by employing a credit scoring system to extend financial support to customers aiming to acquire new vehicles for ride-hailing, logistics, and delivery services, enabling them to repay using a portion of their weekly revenue.

Advertisement

The Series B funding round, spearheaded by Uber and supported by existing investors such as Mubadala, marks another significant milestone for Moove.

With this fresh injection of capital, the United Arab Emirates-based Moove plans to broaden its vehicle financing solutions, aiming to penetrate 16 markets worldwide by the conclusion of 2025, as stated by the company in a press release.

Advertisement

Ladi Delano, the visionary behind Moove, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the funding round, highlighting the startup's ambitious target of adding 45,000 new vehicles to its platform with the latest infusion of funds.

"This funding milestone not only expands our operational capacity but also supports our drive to profitability by the next financial year," said Delano. He further emphasized the endorsement received from Uber and other investors as a validation of Moove's transformative impact on the industry.

Advertisement

Since its inception, Moove has secured a total of $250 million in equity funding, supplemented by an additional $210 million from debt funding, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the vehicle financing landscape.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli arrives at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE BLOG

a few seconds ago
In Pictures | SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Deploys Starlink Satellites From California

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

a few seconds ago
PM Narendra Modi RamJyoti

Indian-Americans Hold 'Ha

3 minutes ago
Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Results

10 minutes ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

India News LIVE

11 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli

Rajamouli On RRR

11 minutes ago
Sakshi malik Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh, Sakshi urge PM

11 minutes ago
Holi natural colors

holi celebrations

13 minutes ago
Climate Change

Central banks to use Gaia

14 minutes ago
Nvidia has commanded more than 90% share of China's $7 billion AI chip market

Nvidia shares decline

15 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Pleas Against CAA Move

17 minutes ago
Early Predictions For IPL 2024's Team Of The Season

Early Predictions For IPL

17 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney On Madame Web

18 minutes ago
Supreme Court seeks response on Ramdev Baba's plea

Patanjali summon Ramdev

19 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Where is Kate Middleton?

19 minutes ago
Bengaluru Protest

Bengaluru

21 minutes ago
PM Modi in Salem, Tamil Nadu

LS Polls LIVE Updates

22 minutes ago
Noise' Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch

Noise payments smartwatch

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Kerala Severely Hit By Chickenpox: Here's Everything About The Disease

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo