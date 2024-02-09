Advertisement

Edtech plunge: Integrated learning and skilling platform upGrad has appointed Ankur Nyati as President for its study abroad segment.

The appointment comes as former president Ankur Dhawan takes up a new role within the upGrad ecosystem for supporting the edtech’s trajectory, in a volatile environment for the segment.



Nyati’s previous role saw him helming command for homegrown beauty brand Amala Earth as CEO. He was also associated with Utkarsh Classes and BYJU’s owned WhiteHat Jr. as their chief operating officer.

An IIM Bangalore alumni, Nyati has worked with startups like Ola, heading their UK operations as well as Flipkart. He has also been part of legacy brands like ITC and Hindustan Unilever.



His expertise will further elevate upGrad’s presence in both Indian and international markets and expanding the company’s portfolio of study abroad offerings, as per the company.

“The next 12 months will witness both – market and portfolio expansion with innovative study-abroad solutions coming into play. Nyati’s deep expertise in scaling operations will support us in driving stronger business outcomes while also ensuring sustainable profitability for the segment,” Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD, upGrad, said.



Last month, UpGrad-owned KnowledgeHut's Chief Executive Officer, Subramanyam Reddy had moved on after 13 years in the company, and was replaced by former BYJU's executive Asheesh Sharma.



The changes comes at the backdrop of upGrad focusing on strengthening its study abroad offerings as well as expanding a physical presence through 100 offline touchpoints across the country with a preliminary investment of Rs 100 crore.



In July last year, upGrad had appointed seven industry leaders to the advisory board of Upgrad Institute, which is a government-approved private education institution in Singapore.



