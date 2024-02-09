Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

upGrad ropes in former WhiteHat Jr COO for study abroad division

Ankur Nyati was CEO for Amala Earth,and has been part of startups as well as legacy companies like ITC and Unilever

Business Desk
upGrad ropes in former WhiteHat Jr. COO
upGrad ropes in former WhiteHat Jr. COO | Image:Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Edtech plunge: Integrated learning and skilling platform upGrad has appointed Ankur Nyati as President for its study abroad segment.

The appointment comes as former president Ankur Dhawan takes up a new role within the upGrad ecosystem for supporting the edtech’s trajectory, in a volatile environment for the segment.

Advertisement

Nyati’s previous role saw him helming command for homegrown beauty brand Amala Earth as CEO. He was also associated with Utkarsh Classes and BYJU’s owned WhiteHat Jr. as their chief operating officer.

An IIM Bangalore alumni, Nyati has worked with startups like Ola, heading their UK operations as well as Flipkart. He has also been part of legacy brands like ITC and Hindustan Unilever.

Advertisement

His expertise will further elevate upGrad’s presence in both Indian and international markets and expanding the company’s portfolio of study abroad offerings, as per the company.

“The next 12 months will witness both – market and portfolio expansion with innovative study-abroad solutions coming into play. Nyati’s deep expertise in scaling operations will support us in driving stronger business outcomes while also ensuring sustainable profitability for the segment,” Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD, upGrad, said.

Last month, UpGrad-owned KnowledgeHut's Chief Executive Officer, Subramanyam Reddy had moved on after 13 years in the company, and was replaced by former BYJU's executive Asheesh Sharma.

Advertisement

The changes comes at the backdrop of upGrad focusing on strengthening its study abroad offerings as well as expanding a physical presence through 100 offline touchpoints across the country with a preliminary investment of Rs 100 crore.

In July last year, upGrad had appointed seven industry leaders to the advisory board of Upgrad Institute, which is a government-approved private education institution in Singapore.


 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement