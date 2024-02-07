English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

Tata Motors introduces enhanced Turbotronn2.0 engine for 19-42 tonne trucks

Indigenously-developed Turbotronn 2.0 aims fuel-efficient truck movements.

Business Desk
Tata Motors
Tata Motors | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Heavy-duty truck movement: With an aim to make truck movement fuel-efficient, Tata Motors has introduced a technologically advanced engine “Turbotronn2.0”, the auto major said in a statement.  

As per the company statement, the indigenously developed, versatile engine will power Tata trucks in 19-42 tonne range for multiple applications across categories. 

“Perfectly suited for rapidly growing e-commerce, logistics, parcel and courier segments, the Turbotronn 2.0 engine is designed to address specific needs expressed by customers, offers enhanced driving experience and is engineered to deliver robust performance with inherent benefits of lowering Total Cost of Ownership (TCO),” the auto major said a statement. 

“It has been rigorously tested for over 30 lakh km and 70,000 cumulative hours across diverse duty cycles andharsh terrains,” the statement said. 

It said the engine is fully compliant with the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, the Turbotronn 2.0 is platform-agnostic and offered with Signa, Ultra, LPT and cowl platform and comes with a warranty of 6 years/6 lakh km,” the company statement said. 

Rajendra Petkar, President and Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors, said, "The Turbotronn 2.0 is one of our most advanced internal combustion engines. Engineered with the latest technologies, it enables trucks to cover longer distances in shorter time. Its robust performance and high fuel efficiency has set new industry benchmarks for trucking in India.”

Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors, said,“ Turbotronn 2.0 offers superior value proposition, makes trucking more seamless, efficient and reliable resulting in higher revenues and lower costs.”

 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

