Updated March 29th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

TCS trains 3.5 lakh employees in generative AI skills

Earlier this year, TCS had revealed that 1.5 lakh employees had been trained in these skill sets.

Reported by: Business Desk
TCS
TCS | Image:Facebook Photo
  • 1 min read
TCS trains 3.5 lakh in AI: IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced on Friday that it has successfully trained 3.5 lakh employees in generative AI skills.

Earlier this year, TCS had revealed that 1.5 lakh employees had been trained in these skill sets, to leverage AI as a key growth opportunity. With over half of its employee base now equipped with foundational skills in Generative AI, TCS aims to develop one of the largest AI-ready workforces globally.

In 2023, TCS established itself as a pioneer in the field by launching a dedicated business unit for AI and cloud services, addressing the increasing demand for cloud and AI solutions among its customers.

The company's innovative use of Generative AI includes improving customer experience in the airline industry by enabling natural conversations with customers during flight disruptions and providing alternative routing options. Additionally, TCS has leveraged Generative AI to streamline the contract review process, including the identification and validation of clauses.

Krishna Mohan, Deputy Head of TCS' AI.Cloud unit, stressed that achieving this status was a result of TCS' forward-looking investments and deep collaboration with AWS.

(with PTI inputs)

Published March 29th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

