English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Tesla cuts Model Y prices in Germany

The price cuts are part of Tesla's strategy to maintain its position in the competitive EV market.

Business Desk
Tesla
Tesla | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tesla's EV price cut: Tesla has implemented price reductions for its Model Y vehicles in Germany, responding to heightened competition from Volkswagen, which overtook Tesla as Germany's leading electric vehicle (EV) seller in 2023. The price cuts are part of Tesla's strategy to maintain its position in the competitive EV market.

The Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance prices were reduced by 5,000 euros each, now priced at 49,990 euros and 55,990 euros, marking discounts of 9 per cent and 8.1 per cent, respectively. Additionally, the Model Y rear-wheel drive models saw a price reduction of 1,900 euros, a 4.2 per cent decrease to 42,990 euros.

Advertisement

Tesla's strategic move

In 2023, Volkswagen claimed the top spot in EV sales in Germany, securing a 13.5 per cent market share, surpassing Tesla's 12.1 per cent, according to data from the German federal motor authority KBA. This price adjustment by Tesla is seen as a strategic move to regain its competitive edge and maintain market share.

Advertisement

Tesla's price reduction follows its recent decision to halt most car production at its Berlin factory due to disruptions in the supply chain caused by attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. The company aims to resume production on February 11.

The move also aligns with a broader trend in the EV market, with manufacturers engaging in a discount race in China, the world's largest car market. The German government's early termination of the electric vehicle subsidy programme last month added further pressure on local carmakers, challenging their ability to match the pricing strategies of Chinese and US competitors. As EV competition intensifies globally, price adjustments are becoming a key factor for automakers seeking to maintain their market positions.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News26 minutes ago

  2. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  3. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News33 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News35 minutes ago

  5. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement