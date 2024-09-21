Published 18:58 IST, September 21st 2024
To make Maharashtra $1.5 trillion economy by 2047, Thane must play important role: CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said focus must be on eight strategic areas to make the state a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047 and asserted Thane has to play an important role to achieve this target.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Economy | Image: Republic Business
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:58 IST, September 21st 2024