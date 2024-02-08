Advertisement

Trichy's air triumph: IndiGo Airlines, operating flights to four domestic destinations from Trichy, handled 47,003 passengers in December 2023. This sets a record for the highest domestic passenger traffic ever recorded at Trichy Airport.

According to data from the Airport Authority of India, the previous peak for the domestic passenger count was 35,528 in September 2018, followed by 39,073 in November 2023.

Until 2018, Trichy saw services from IndiGo (four services), Jet Air (three services), and Alliance Air (one service), with IndiGo also providing connections to Cochin. However, operational reasons led to Jet Air discontinuing all three services between Trichy and Chennai.

U Gokulakrishnan, proprietor of Tamil Nadu-based Gokul Tours and Travels, told Republic Business that commercial activities in tier-2 cities, especially information technology (IT) companies setting up Global Capability Centres is a shot in the arm for the travel industry.

"The manufacturing and services sectors have witnessed an upswing. This has helped the city see mega development, which leads to robust air travel," he said.

He said beach resorts in Tamil Nadu also attract a sizeable segment of tourists seeking leisure and adventure activities. "Besides, religious tourism is a big boon for Trichy and Tamil Nadu's air travel," Gokulkrishnan added.

Trichy's flight expansion

After a five-year gap, Trichy International Airport now offers 10 departures, including five to Chennai, three to Bengaluru, and one each to Hyderabad and Mumbai. Although Air India Express briefly introduced a Trichy-Bengaluru service twice a week, it was short-lived. Currently, IndiGo stands as the sole operator managing all domestic services from Trichy Airport.

Despite the notable increase in domestic traffic, travel agents stress the necessity for more carriers to tap into this potential. The existing monopoly resulting in high flight fares across all domestic sectors. For instance, a Trichy-Singapore ticket was sold for Rs 7,500 on January 13, while the fare for Trichy-Chennai on the same day was Rs 13,000.