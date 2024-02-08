English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Trichy airport sees highest passenger traffic at 47,003 passengers in Dec 2023

In December 2023, Trichy Airport recorded 47,003 domestic passengers, surpassing the November 2023 peak of 39,073.

Business Desk
Trichy Airport
Trichy Airport | Image:Official website
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Trichy's air triumph: IndiGo Airlines, operating flights to four domestic destinations from Trichy, handled 47,003 passengers in December 2023. This sets a record for the highest domestic passenger traffic ever recorded at Trichy Airport.

According to data from the Airport Authority of India, the previous peak for the domestic passenger count was 35,528 in September 2018, followed by 39,073 in November 2023.

Advertisement

Until 2018, Trichy saw services from IndiGo (four services), Jet Air (three services), and Alliance Air (one service), with IndiGo also providing connections to Cochin. However, operational reasons led to Jet Air discontinuing all three services between Trichy and Chennai.

U Gokulakrishnan, proprietor of Tamil Nadu-based Gokul Tours and Travels, told Republic Business that commercial activities in tier-2 cities, especially information technology (IT) companies setting up Global Capability Centres is a shot in the arm for the travel industry.

Advertisement

"The manufacturing and services sectors have witnessed an upswing. This has helped the city see mega development, which leads to robust air travel," he said.

He said beach resorts in Tamil Nadu also attract a sizeable segment of tourists seeking leisure and adventure activities. "Besides, religious tourism is a big boon for Trichy and Tamil Nadu's air travel," Gokulkrishnan added.

Advertisement

Trichy's flight expansion

After a five-year gap, Trichy International Airport now offers 10 departures, including five to Chennai, three to Bengaluru, and one each to Hyderabad and Mumbai. Although Air India Express briefly introduced a Trichy-Bengaluru service twice a week, it was short-lived. Currently, IndiGo stands as the sole operator managing all domestic services from Trichy Airport.

Advertisement

Despite the notable increase in domestic traffic, travel agents stress the necessity for more carriers to tap into this potential. The existing monopoly resulting in high flight fares across all domestic sectors. For instance, a Trichy-Singapore ticket was sold for Rs 7,500 on January 13, while the fare for Trichy-Chennai on the same day was Rs 13,000.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement