Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

UK equity market faces headwinds

Elementis surged amid speculation of a potential bid for the chemical company.

Business Desk
United Kingdom
After the data released, British pound experienced gains against both the US dollar and the Euro. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UK stocks down: London's equity market experienced a bout of selling pressure on Thursday, witnessing notable declines in shares of IG Group and Wizz Air following disappointing financial results. However, Elementis surged amid speculation of a potential bid for the chemical company.

As of 0824 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 dipped 0.2 per cent, accompanied by a 0.3 per cent fall in the domestically focused FTSE 250. This reversal followed their recent climb to the highest levels in over a week, driven by a boost in China-exposed stocks due to announced support measures aiming to restore confidence in the economy and markets.

Advertisement

IG Group faced a substantial setback, with shares plummeting 9.3 per cent, marking the most significant decline since March 2023. The online trading platform reported a dip in first-half earnings attributed to softer market conditions, contributing to the sell-off.

Inflow slowdowns

St. James's Place also felt the impact, with a 7.5 per cent decline in shares. The FTSE 100-listed wealth manager experienced a slowdown in net inflows in 2023 as a subdued risk appetite persisted among investors.

Budget airline Wizz Air faced a 5.1 per cent drop after reporting a larger third-quarter operating loss. The airline grappled with the repercussions of engine inspections, grounding parts of its fleet, and the suspension of flights due to the Middle East conflict.

Advertisement

On a more positive note, Elementis witnessed an 8.2 per cent surge following reports by Reuters. According to sources familiar with the matter, KPS Capital Partners explored a potential bid for the UK specialty chemicals maker. Although the exploration has temporarily paused, Elementis has experienced a boost in its stock value.

The dynamic performance of these companies reflects the ongoing challenges and opportunities in the UK equity market, influenced by both global and company-specific factors. Investors are keenly watching for further developments and potential shifts in market sentiment.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Feed This Fish-Friendly Diet To Your Pet To Keep Them Healthy

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  2. UPI Payment Failed? Several Banks' Servers Down, Transactions Hit

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Number of PSUs rise, profit jumps to Rs 2.5 lakh crore: PM Modi

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  4. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement