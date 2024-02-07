Advertisement

UNGA President's Tour: Dennis Francis, the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), is set to embark on an official visit from January 22 to 26, as announced by his office. The visit will include stops in New Delhi, Jaipur, and Mumbai, with planned engagements including meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Throughout the five-day trip, President Francis will engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership, interact with civil society, participate in events related to sustainability, multilateralism, accessibility, and digital public infrastructure, and conduct field visits.

Advertisement

Presidents's priorities

Discussions are anticipated to address Francis's priorities, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and the government's role and contributions to the United Nations. The agenda will also include an invitation for participation in the inaugural Sustainability Week (scheduled for April 15–19, 2024, in New York) and reflections on the Summit of the Future, slated for September 2024 in New York.

Advertisement

Francis is scheduled to pay respects at Raj Ghat, Mahatma Gandhi's Memorial, and participate in public engagements in New Delhi. His address at the Indian Council of World Affairs will centre on the theme of his presidency: peace, progress, prosperity, and sustainability. He will also deliver remarks at an event on digital public infrastructure, highlighting the leadership in advocating for the interests of the Global South and sharing experiences in bridging the digital divide.

The visit will extend to Jaipur, where President Francis will acknowledge the work of an NGO specialising in providing affordable and accessible prosthetic limbs. In Mumbai, the final leg of the official visit, he will engage in a fireside chat event with the think tank on "New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism" and be received at the National Stock Exchange.

Advertisement

Accompanying President Francis are his Chef de Cabinet, Special Adviser on Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment, Sustainable Development Adviser, and Communications Adviser. The visit is expected to strengthen ties between the UN and the government while addressing critical global issues.

(with PTI inputs)