Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:34 IST

UN General Assembly President's official visit to focus on bilateral ties and global issues

The tour will make stops in New Delhi, Jaipur, and Mumbai, with engagements including discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Business Desk
Dennis Francis, the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)
Dennis Francis, the President of UNGA | Image:United Nations in India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UNGA President's Tour: Dennis Francis, the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), is set to embark on an official visit from January 22 to 26, as announced by his office. The visit will include stops in New Delhi, Jaipur, and Mumbai, with planned engagements including meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Throughout the five-day trip, President Francis will engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership, interact with civil society, participate in events related to sustainability, multilateralism, accessibility, and digital public infrastructure, and conduct field visits.

Advertisement

Presidents's priorities

Discussions are anticipated to address Francis's priorities, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and the government's role and contributions to the United Nations. The agenda will also include an invitation for participation in the inaugural Sustainability Week (scheduled for April 15–19, 2024, in New York) and reflections on the Summit of the Future, slated for September 2024 in New York.

Advertisement

Francis is scheduled to pay respects at Raj Ghat, Mahatma Gandhi's Memorial, and participate in public engagements in New Delhi. His address at the Indian Council of World Affairs will centre on the theme of his presidency: peace, progress, prosperity, and sustainability. He will also deliver remarks at an event on digital public infrastructure, highlighting the leadership in advocating for the interests of the Global South and sharing experiences in bridging the digital divide.

The visit will extend to Jaipur, where President Francis will acknowledge the work of an NGO specialising in providing affordable and accessible prosthetic limbs. In Mumbai, the final leg of the official visit, he will engage in a fireside chat event with the think tank on "New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism" and be received at the National Stock Exchange.

Advertisement

Accompanying President Francis are his Chef de Cabinet, Special Adviser on Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment, Sustainable Development Adviser, and Communications Adviser. The visit is expected to strengthen ties between the UN and the government while addressing critical global issues.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Chennai to Have Interrupted Power Supply to Facilitate Maintenance

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement